Bokan Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram have been sold and are becoming Nucar Automall of St. Albans, Vt.
Nucar is a fresh, new automotive brand that has been taking New England by storm with locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware and now Vermont.
Longtime customers of the Bokan stores will continue to work with the same great people at the same convenient locations in St. Albans, but now with vastly more selection, and even better benefits — like a 20-year, 200,000-mile warranty included with every new vehicle they sell.
Additionally, customers can shop all of Nucar’s 2,000+ vehicles online, and even get their vehicle delivered right to their door no matter where a car is located.
Dan Dagesse, chairman of DCD Automotive Holdings, the parent company of Nucar, is no stranger to the Vermont market. As one of the most respected “family auto dealership entrepreneurs” in the Northeast, Dagesse was the founder of the Berlin City Auto Group, which was known for its great selection and even better pricing.
He sold Berlin City Auto Group back in 2006 and retired for a very short period. He then went on to form DCD Automotive Holdings with his son, Christopher, who serves as the CEO of the group.
Together, they bought dealerships under a new group calling it Nucar. They currently have over 20 locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Their partner and president of the New Hampshire operations is Shawn Hanlon, who will assume this role for Vermont as well.
There are Nucar locations all over New England, but Vermont is a big focus for them.
The Bokan acquisition is just the beginning, with plans in the works for a brand-new, state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot facility with over 30 service bays. The group plans to break ground on the new facility as early as this December.
As a local business, Nucar loves to give back to its communities. In fact, they’ve donated over $1 million to various charities and causes in the last year alone, with much of their focus on helping children in need.
Nucar will continue to proudly support the people and communities that they serve, and they look forward to contributing to St. Alban's.
If you spend any time getting to know Nucar, you’ll realize that they are more than just a dealer group; they are a neighbor who cares.
Nucar Automall of St. Albans may be a new name, but customers can expect the same great associates, service, and experience they’ve grown accustomed to. It’s like they say in their commercials: “Everyone loves a Nucar.”
For more information, go to vt.nucar.com.
