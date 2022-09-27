BERLIN — Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue announced Monday that The Berlin Sun, sister paper to The Conway Daily Sun, will be published once a week on Thursdays, starting this week.
In another change for the Berlin paper, which has been printed in Conway, it will now be printed in Portsmouth. Moving the printing to Portsmouth gives the benefit of having every page printed in color.
In announcing the shift, Guerringue said: “As one of the few remaining pressrooms in the state (even the Union Leader closed its pressroom), maintaining a pressroom has been increasingly difficult.”
The tipping point for the Sun, he said, was “a shortage of employees. Finding skilled press operators in the best of times is difficult. In today’s labor market, it is nearly impossible.”
Guerringue said the new Thursday edition will be a larger paper and contain the special sections, health, business and entertainment, that had been divided between the Tuesday and Thursday editions.
The weekly schedule is not the only change at the paper, he said. “The new editor, Lisa Connell is joining us at a time of change. But with the help of Paul Robitaille, Barbara Tetreault and sports reporter Duane Johnson, we are confident the weekly Sun will be a newspaper Berlin will be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.