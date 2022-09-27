Berlin Office

BERLIN — Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue announced Monday that The Berlin Sun, sister paper to The Conway Daily Sun, will be published once a week on Thursdays, starting this week.

In another change for the Berlin paper, which has been printed in Conway, it will now be printed in Portsmouth. Moving the printing to Portsmouth gives the benefit of having every page printed in color.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.