CONWAY — The “12 Hours for Jen’s Friends” fundraising event at Bagels Plus in North Conway last Friday raised $6,265 for the local cancer-fighting organization, with all the proceeds going toward helping those clients in Mount Washington Valley battling cancer, said Bagels Plus owners Frank and Carol-Ann Dahlmeyer.
“We are proud to announce the amount raised. It far exceeded our expectations,” said Frank.
“Thanks to everyone who stopped in that dined and donated. We were blown away!"
Speaking on behalf of the Jen’s Friends board, Stephanie Pavao Madden told the staff of Bagels Plus: “You are one solid crew and we are beyond appreciative! Thank you does not seem enough, but thank you so much!
Fellow board member Sara Holtby echoed those sentiments, noting, “Thank you so much, Bagels Plus! Your entire crew is amazing, and I had such a fun afternoon hanging out, trying to help and eating!”
Board President Erik Chandler said simply, “WOW!”
The Dahlmeyers held the event from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and donated all revenue including tips.
It was held in lieu of the popular Jen’s Friends Costumed Scavenger Hunt, which has been held for the past six years in May.
The Dahlmeyers also held the event because they are aware of the consequences to fundraising that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked — forcing the cancellation of such events as the annual final day of Cranmore Mountain Meisters in March and the annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament normally held in June.
Staffers assisting in the "12 Hours" event included Shawna Gallagher and Jonathan Shaw, who were there all day, plus Ravin McAuliffe, Tom Wilcox, Matt Shaw and Jody Moreau.
In addition, many Jen’s Friends board members volunteered, with Madden and Joan Daly there all day along with many others.
“Because the traffic was so busy, Carol-Ann went out to the parking lot and took orders from people,” said Frank.
“The cars were three or four wide in the parking lot, stretching around the building!” Carol-Ann said.
When they gratefully received help in the form of a PPP (Payroll Protection Program) and Citizens Bank Small Business Recovery Loan, that allowed them to hire back staff. The Dahlmeyers chose to express their gratitude by holding the event for Jen’s Friends.
“We want to thank Citizens Bank for making this possible. That grant has allowed us to do a bunch of stuff — and the PPP loan brought most of our people back; getting the grant from Citizens on top of that gave us the money to get our outdoor area ready out back. So, we wanted to give back and express our gratitude by doing this for Jen’s Friends,” Frank told the Sun earlier this month.
In the past, the scavenger hunt annually raised about $6,000, so this year’s take from the 12-hour event matched that effort nicely.
“They are unbelievable,” said Madden a week prior to the "12 Hours for Jen’s Friends" event.
“The scavenger hunt has grown into one of our biggest fundraisers of the year — while it’s not at the level of the old Spring Shampagne Stampedes that were held for Memorial Hospital in the 1980s and ‘90s, it’s getting to that point, with teams getting together in costume to go on the hunt, and with it all starting and ending at Bagels Plus," she said.
"We said, given the tough times, they should not have felt obligated this year, but they said they wanted to do this for us. We are very appreciative, as living expense bills for cancer patients don’t stop (because of a pandemic),” said Madden.
Jen’s Friends is working on plans to hold its annual biggest fundrasier, the Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore, in September as a virtual event, Chandler said last week.
“We’re working that out, so stay tuned,” he said.
In addition to offering their drive-through/pickup window, the Dahlmeyers also have put up a tent in the back of their property in accordance with Gov. Chris Sununu’s guidance allowing restaurants to offer outside dining with safe social distancing, effective last Monday, May 18.
Hours for Bagels Plus are Mondays-Saturdays, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Sundays 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Go to bagelsplusnh.com for the full menu, or friend them on Facebook. To order, call (603) 356-7400.
For more about Jen’s Friends, go to jensfriends.org or call (603) 356-5083.
