CONWAY — Supporting small businesses and purchasing artwork, gifts and items that are handmade by local artists is increasingly popular, especially as the holidays rapidly approach.
Located in North Conway Village is an 18th century Colonial barn that has been converted into a gift shop that features over 150 artisans. There are three floors filled with delightful crafts, pottery, jewelry and wall art.
In 2006, after working at the store for several years, Ben Poitras and his wife Lisa Horgan purchased the HandCrafter's Barn and have not looked back. This store features many types of handcrafted items, and there is something in every shopper's budget.
Poitras has been making different signs and laser-cut ornaments right in the shop for several years.
One of the most popular requests is for his custom signs. Many feature different ski areas, mountains and local towns. He crafts everything from door signs and vinyl banners to decorative wood pieces.
He said, “It is funny going to people's houses and seeing my signs hanging up.” Since Thanksgiving, he has had over 40 different custom orders for his signs, he said.
Every item in the store is American made. Many of the artists are from the New England area, and there are several crafters who rent space to sell and showcase their products.
Some of the most sought-after holiday gifts include wall art that features the Mount Washington Valley. Just about everyone in the valley either has one or knows someone who has one of the North Conway ski signs or posters.
These hot ticket items, which are handmade by Poitras, can be customized to any specification and should be ordered soon so there is sufficient time for him to make them by Christmas.
For those hard-to-buy-for friends and family members, Poitras suggests pottery mugs.
“I always think pottery is a great gift, especially in the winter. They keep your hands warm, especially since the weather is staying colder. Just about every coffee or tea drinker has a favorite mug, so why not find it for them?”
Another item to keep you warm is the crafted sweater mittens. These unique mitts are made from upcycled sweaters, and they make a great gift this year
Guys who seem to be last-minute shoppers go straight for the handmade jewelry and soy candles, Poitras said.
This rustic year-round craft fair is popular with both locals and tourists. Poitras said, “The best part about this store is seeing the same people year after year around the holidays. We don’t have much of an online presence, we rely mainly on foot traffic."
Poitras encourages everyone to shop as locally as they can. Poitras greatly appreciates when individuals and families who are local support them and purchase their holiday gifts at HandCrafter’s Barn.
As he said, “We are your neighbors and friends.”
The HandCrafter’s Barn, located at 2473 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. They follow CDC social distancing guidelines and require wearing face masks to enter the store.
For more information, go to handcraftersbarn.com.
