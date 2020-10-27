CONWAY — Barbara Plonski, president of the Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club, has announced that ithe Angels & Elves program is open.
Elf Headquarters opened on Friday, Oct. 23, in the former Dress Barn space, which is located diagonally across from The Gap in Settlers Green Outlet Mall in North Conway.
For 18 years, the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley has been responsible for organizing and managing this valley program, which ensures that underserved children receive gifts from Santa on Christmas morning.
According to Plonski and Marie Lee, program co-directors, Angels & Elves was started in 1990. It was founded by Alex Levine and Joy Nagle and subsequently run by Harry and Roberta Stead until Kiwanis took it over in 2002.
This year, Angels & Elves will be operating without the leadership of their beloved Head Elf, “The Colonel” Dick Ficke.
Sadly, Dick passed away in April. The Head Elf, however, left his Elves with their marching orders, and so they have been at work since August.
Plonski noted that the first “Angels” to appear on the scene were Dot Seybold, general manager of Settlers Green/OVP Management, and Laura Lemieux, director of marketing and events, who generously provided the former Dress Barn facility.
“I’m really not sure what we would do without their support,” Plonski said.
Lee noted that the time between moving in and opening is always a really busy one.
Team leader stations have to be set up, an online application created, clothing hung by size and gender, toys and books stored by age, telephones, computers, printers, reproduction equipment installed, volunteer schedules completed and databases readied.
Not to mention, Angels & Elves has not been immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect the families, sponsors and energetic volunteers at Elf Headquarters, all applicants will now apply online.
In addition, there will be curbside pickup when the gifts are ready.
Applicants should call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-8710 or email angelsandelves2020@gmail.com to obtain their own personal link to an application that will be completed online. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 2.
Now through Nov. 27, Elf Headquarters will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon-5:30 p.m. On Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 through Dec. 16, the facility will be open every day from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Angels & Elves closes on Dec. 16.
Days and hours of operation and all other information pertaining to Angels & Elves can be found at mwvkiwanis.org as well as on the Angels & Elves Facebook page. Dates/times will also be posted at Elf Headquarters and printed several times a week in The Conway Daily Sun.
One measure of success of the Angels & Elves program is the number of “Angels” of Mount Washington Valley who volunteer to sponsor a child (or multiple children) and shop for their Christmas gifts.
Other valley “Angels” can sponsor children by making monetary contributions, and then just let our Elves do the shopping!
If there are would-be “Angels” out there who would like to donate or who need more information, please call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-8710 or email angelsandelves2020@gmail.com.
Once the entire operation shuts down on Dec. 16, the Elves will be busy packing up and moving back to the storage facilities. In preparation for the next year, post-holiday/winter sales will be taken advantage of, databases updated and lesson-learned debriefings held.
In fact, Plonski said that she thought she overheard some elves talking about a long winter’s nap!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.