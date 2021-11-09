CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club has announced its Angels & Elves program will soon be open for business.
According to program co-directors Marie Lee, Barbara Plonski and Chris Gillette, all of Kiwanis, Elf Headquarters will open today in the former Dress Barn storefront located at Suite D32, diagonally across from The Gap in Settlers Green in North Conway.
For 19 years, the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley has been responsible for organizing and managing the program, which ensures underserved children receive gifts from Santa on Christmas morning.
“Angels & Elves couldn’t function without a location for Elf Headquarters,” Plonski said, “and once again, Settlers Green has generously provided a wonderful spot for all the Angels & Elves to gather. The support provided by Laura Lemieux, director of marketing and events at OVP Management Inc., owner of Settlers Green, is nothing less than exceptional.”
Plonski said that on Saturday, during Settlers Green’s seasonal Bring A Friend event, there will be a fundraiser at Elf Headquarters where shoppers can drop off a monetary donation or a gift of warm clothing, pajamas or footwear for children in sizes ranging from newborn through age 18. Santa will be present, she noted, and happy to accept donations and pose for a selfie with shoppers.
The time between moving in and opening is busy with setting up team leader stations, hanging clothing by size and gender, storing toys and books by age, insalling equipment and the like.
This year, due to the pandemic, all applicants must apply online. In addition, there will be curbside pickup for them when the gifts are ready. Applicants should call Elf Headquarters at (603)-356-5512 or email angelandelves2021@gmail.com to obtain their own personal link to an application, which will be completed online. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 4.
For those who wish to give to a child, Elf Headquarters will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon-5:30 p.m. through Nov. 27. Then from Nov. 29-Dec. 17, the facility will be open daily from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Angels & Elves will close on Dec. 17.
Days and hours of operation and other information pertaining to Angels & Elves can be found at mwvkiwanis.org as well as on the Angels & Elves Facebook page. Dates/times will also be posted at Elf Headquarters.
One measure of success of the Angels & Elves program are the number of “Angels” of Mount Washington Valley who volunteer to sponsor a child (or multiple children) and shop for their Christmas gifts.
Other valley “Angels” can sponsor children by making monetary contributions and then let Kiwanis’ Elves do the shopping. If there are would-be “Angels” who need more information, they should call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-5512 or email angelsandelves2021@gmail.com.
