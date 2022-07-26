07-23-22 Rotary Cleanup group 1

From left: Deb Karmozyn, Dave Dyson and Karen Umberger of North Conway Rotary, Tom Lemon of Lincoln/Woodstock Rotary, Mike Carrier of Plymouth Rotary, Robert Young and Kelly Drew of the North Conway club, Joan and Larry Vars of Lancaster Rotary, and Jim Umberger of North Conway Rotary. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — The Rotary Club of North Conway's second cleanup day, following a successful event on the Kancamagus Highway, attracted 20 volunteers last Saturday, who helped remove trash along Route 16 in Pinkham Notch.

According to Kelly Drew, past club president/assistant district Rotary governor, the group met at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road for check-in at 9 a.m. and a cookout was held at noon following the effort.

