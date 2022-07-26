From left: Deb Karmozyn, Dave Dyson and Karen Umberger of North Conway Rotary, Tom Lemon of Lincoln/Woodstock Rotary, Mike Carrier of Plymouth Rotary, Robert Young and Kelly Drew of the North Conway club, Joan and Larry Vars of Lancaster Rotary, and Jim Umberger of North Conway Rotary. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — The Rotary Club of North Conway's second cleanup day, following a successful event on the Kancamagus Highway, attracted 20 volunteers last Saturday, who helped remove trash along Route 16 in Pinkham Notch.
According to Kelly Drew, past club president/assistant district Rotary governor, the group met at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road for check-in at 9 a.m. and a cookout was held at noon following the effort.
In addition to the North Conway Rotary Club, members from other regional clubs joined in the cleanup effort. These included Tom Lemon and Doug Moorhead of the Lincoln/Woodstock club, Mike Carrier of the Plymouth club, and Joan and Larry Vars of the Lancaster club. Some of the North Conway club members who were present included Kelly Drew, Deb Karmozyn, Dave Dyson, Karen and Jim Umberger and Robert Young.
Volunteers broke off into pairs and trios to clean about one mile each on either side of Route 16.
Drew said that 55 volunteers worked on the Kanc cleanup June 4, filling 85 to 90 bags of trash.
The Rotary Club of North Conway has 37 active members, according to Drew, who was recently succeeded as president by Peter Pelletier.
"We are proud Rotarians and our motto is 'People of Action,'" Drew said in a recent email. "We have several volunteers events coming up in the next couple months and are always looking for new members who would like to make a difference in our beautiful area."
Membership is open to all. The North Conway club meets every other Thursday at the First Church of Christ Congregational North Conway at 7:15 a.m, with the next meeting scheduled for Aug. 4.
