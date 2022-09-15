BERLIN — The Berlin Sun has a new editor and a sports reporter, Lisa Connell and DJ Johnson.
Connell has spent a career in community journalism as a reporter and editor and has worked in many publications in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Her last position was as editor of The Daily News in Newburyport, Mass.
Johnson is Berlin’s recreation director, and prior to assuming that position last year, he was the assistant director. Johnson also runs the Babe Ruth baseball program and is pitching coach at Kennett High School in Conway.
“We feel fortunate that both Lisa and DJ have joined us,” said Sun publisher and Berlin native Mark Guerringue.
They replace longtime editor Barbara Tetreault and sports writer Steve Enman, both of whom have retired.
In the 1990s, Connell worked a short time for the Berlin Reporter, so it is a bit of homecoming for her.
“What I most enjoy about reporting is meeting new people and speaking with them about their triumphs, celebrations, concerns and challenges. Taking all of that information and boiling it down to a story to inform and when appropriate, entertain, readers is a job I love. Giving people information that can improve their lives is gratifying,” she said.
Connell added, “Many of the people I met and situations I observed in Coos County over 20 years ago remain with me: The chatter in French over coffee and doughnuts at Dunkin’s in Berlin; the trio of women casting fishing lines and wading into a Milan river; and interviewing several 18-year-old high school seniors eligible to vote in their first presidential election.”
Lots has changed in Berlin over the last 20 years, changes Connell noted.
“Noticeable to me now, as I return here to work is what has changed: the cessation of all but one paper machine; the conversion of St. Kieran Church to a community arts center, and fewer standing buildings and places to live,” she said.
“There are some new places to shop. The new ski jump looks cool. I will watch out for ATVs on the roads this winter as I drive. The momentum for positive growth in Berlin and nearby is palpable,” Connell added.
Johnson is originally from Auburn and graduated from Memorial High School in Manchester, where he was a standout in baseball and hockey.
His goal now is to work with kids and improve the community.
“I love working with kids and I am also a person in long term recovery and continue to help those battling addictions,” he said. “I am very involved in making our a community better for our youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.