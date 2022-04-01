OYVEY — The Conway Humane Society recently upped its request for town funds from $10,000 to $100,000. The reason? Not only the rising cost of gasoline but also to help pay for a recently purchased stretch limo that will be used to transport out-of-area animals in style.
“We spent $10,000 on Sam, an abused English setter from Berlin,” said CAHS Executive Director Tom Eastwig. “The only negative with that rescue was the dog had to experience the humiliation of riding in the backseat of someone’s Subaru to get to our shelter.”
To rectify that indignation — one Eastwig vowed never to repeat — the shelter purchased a limousine.
“We need to treat these animals with the kindness they deserve. In a world where hundreds of Ukrainians are starving and dying every day, this vehicle is but a small gesture to show the world our priorities and how we respect every living thing,” Eastwig said at a recent press conference, to nods all around from his pet-loving friends and colleagues.
In response, Budget Committee Chairman Jim Lefart repeated a statement he made regarding the initial $10,000 request, before voting to recommend it.
“I have a problem with this one,” he said. “Geez, I can see a Range Rover to get over the Notch in the winter or a Tesla to offset the cost of gasoline. But a stretch? That’s a bit of a stretch,” Lefart said.
Budget committee Sandy Stacey, a staunch supporter of the shelter, restated her commitment to it. “I don’t think it’s an outrageous amount, but I’m an animal lover. I say, $10,000, $100,000 or $1 million, whatever it takes.”
Stacey then quoted an anonymous writer, nearly bringing fellow committee member Lefart to tears. “Every dog has his day, unless he loses his tail, then he has a weak-end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.