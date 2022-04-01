NOWAY — The CDC is taking over the Mount Washington Observatory building in Noway Coway and changing its testing mission.
With COVID infection rates dramatically in decline, Memorial Hospital President Smarty Mattyson said the community hospital’s mission is finished and he will turn the building over to the CDC.
“We’ve vaccinated thousands, and done our best to persuade people to get vaccinated. Now it’s up to the Centers for Disease Control to figure out why some people won’t do it,” said Billy Bones, RN, head of the clinic.
The question of IQ was raised at a Coway School Board meeting this winter when anti-masker Wanda Rickyardson suggested that mask-wearing lowers the IQs of the wearers.
Said CDC representative Conspirato Therist, “The effectiveness of the vaccine is obvious. The unvaccinated make up 95 percent of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. We’re just stumped to understand why these people not only refuse to wear masks but also won’t vaccinate,” he said.
“So, we’ve decided to launch a study, and the first variable we’re looking at is basic intelligence,” he said. “We know there are legitimate reasons why people resist the vaccine — religious, philosophical ... some even suffer from Tuckercarlsonitis — but our working theory is the vast majority are just plain — how can I put it nicely? — less than smart.”
Therist said they will make the testing process as easy as possible. Participants will be contacted just 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointments so they won’t forget, and a new, big sign has been placed on the building so there should be no confusion as to which place to enter. “We understand that traffic in Noway Coway can confuse some people,” he said.
Once inside the building, the people will be subjected to a few simple tests. First, an administrator of the test will hold up one finger. The participant will be asked to identify whether it is a middle or index finger. If the participant chooses correctly — the middle finger — he will be asked when it is appropriate to use it A) at someone who just cut you off in traffic; or B) at a school board meeting. (The correct answer is A.)
“Another test we are considering,” said Therist, “is showing participants portraits of Putin, Kim Jong-un and Dr. Fauci and asking which picture represents the biggest threat to democracy.”
Therist said if the participant chooses Fauci, the test will terminate. “That’s all the evidence we’ will need,” he said.
A man standing at the entrance voiced his skepticism about the program. “Rearrange the letters from OMICRON and DELTA and what do they spell?” pondered Pat Patriot. “That’s right, MEDIA CONTROL. Hmmm ... now tell me who’s stupid.”
