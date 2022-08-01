LANCASTER — The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy moved into its second week in Coos County Superior Court on Monday with testimony focused on the level of drugs in the defendant’s system at the time of the accident.
On the stand was Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Horsham, Pa., which was hired to review blood samples taken from Zhukovskyy after the June 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Also testifying was a paramedic who responded to Zhukovskyy’s overdose in a Massachusetts parking lot a month before the crash in Randolph.
Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Mass., has pleaded not guilty to 23 counts including multiple counts of manslaughter, impaired negligent homicide, and negligent homicide in the crash.
State police have said that Zhukovskyy admitted to taking a combination of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine at 8 a.m. on the morning of the accident.
Papsun described how the initial test results came back below the reporting level. But the lab was asked by the N.H. state lab to do supplemental testing on a marker for heroin. As a result of that testing, Papsun said she amended the report to indicate the marker was detected.
“There’s a difference between detection of a drug and the quantitation of the drug. And this presence was above that detection limit, but just essentially below the quantitative limit of our reporting limit,” she said.
The defense questioned Papsun about why she amended the report on only one of the two samples.
“I’m saying I didn’t find that at a level that I felt confident that I could testify to in court,” she responded about the other sample.
Both sides questioned Papsun about the effects of the narcotics. She said heroin and fentanyl are depressants and would slow reaction time. She said some symptoms are sleepiness, constricted pupils, slow speech and difficulty answering questions. Meanwhile, cocaine is a stimulus in which aggressiveness and a reduced sense of risk are some of the effects, Papsun said. But, she warned, when the high is over, users crash.
Jurors heard Zhukovskyy was discovered lying on his back unresponsive in Agawam, Mass., on May 5, 2019. It took three doses of Narcan to revive him. Upon questioning, the witness said the defendant confessed to snorting heroin.
Last Friday, jurors listened to a taped interview with Zhukovskyy conducted by then State Police Sgt. Mike Cote (now Troop F commander) at the Lancaster police station just hours after the crash.
Zhukovskyy suggests in that interview that he may have crossed the center line when he reached down.
He described his schedule that day, driving from his home in West Springfield to Albany, N.Y. to pick up a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. and eventually making his final stop at the Berlin City Dealership in Gorham at about 6 p.m.
In earlier testimony, State Police Trooper Derek Newcombe said he was assigned to take Zhukovskyy to Lancaster from the accident scene.
Under questioning by the defense, he said he did not see any signs of impairment by the defendant.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
Prosecuting the case are Coos County Attorney John McCormick, Assistant Attorney Generals Scott Chase and Joshua Speicher. Public Defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin are representing Zhukovskyy.
