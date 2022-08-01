papsun

Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Horsham, Pa., testifies at Volodymyr Zhukoivskyy's trial on Monday. (SCREEN SHOT)

LANCASTER — The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy moved into its second week in Coos County Superior Court on Monday with testimony focused on the level of drugs in the defendant’s system at the time of the accident.

On the stand was Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Horsham, Pa., which was hired to review blood samples taken from Zhukovskyy after the June 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

