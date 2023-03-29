Shannon-Lynch-Aug-21-768x1024.jpg

Shannon Lynch is the executive director of The Morrison Communities, which includes the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, Sartwell Place Assisted Living, Morrison Rehabilitation and Summit by Morrison, a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care.

Good health care is at the top of most seniors’ lists of important lifestyle considerations, and having an organized system that puts all of your medical records at your fingertips can reduce your stress and ensure that you can easily provide up-to-date information to your health-care providers and monitor paperwork from your insurance companies.

Develop a system that works for you. For some seniors that might mean file folders, while another person might be more comfortable keeping their records organized in a three-ring binder. Someone else might want to commit all their important information to a spreadsheet on their computer.

