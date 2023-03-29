Shannon Lynch is the executive director of The Morrison Communities, which includes the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, Sartwell Place Assisted Living, Morrison Rehabilitation and Summit by Morrison, a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care.
Good health care is at the top of most seniors’ lists of important lifestyle considerations, and having an organized system that puts all of your medical records at your fingertips can reduce your stress and ensure that you can easily provide up-to-date information to your health-care providers and monitor paperwork from your insurance companies.
Develop a system that works for you. For some seniors that might mean file folders, while another person might be more comfortable keeping their records organized in a three-ring binder. Someone else might want to commit all their important information to a spreadsheet on their computer.
What matters is that it is easy to use and easily updateable, making it convenient to track medical appointments, medications and insurance claims. By developing a system that works for you, and filing paperwork as it comes in, you’ll be in a better position to find the information you need when you need it — especially important in an emergency situation, when you move or when you change doctors.
Don’t forget to let a family member or trusted friend know where you keep your records, in the event that you are unable to provide that information during an extended illness or emergency situation.
Medicare.org suggests these tips that will help you put your records in order:
Organize your medical history. Sorting your health-care history into categories can help you keep track of it more easily. For instance:
• Medical appointment information — date, time, health-care provider and any recommendations from your visit, such as follow-up tests or dietary suggestions.
• Dates and information about major surgeries and illnesses.
• Immunization records.
• Cancer screenings and tests — mammograms, colonoscopies, PAP and prostate tests.
• Emergency information — a pacemaker, hearing or vision problems, and allergies to medications.
• Chronic health problems — high blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, asthma, etc.
• A list of drug and food allergies.
• Past and present medications, including side effects.
• Hearing, vision and dental records.
• Vaccinations — shingles, flu, tetanus, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
• Legal documents — a living will and durable power of attorney for health care.
• Family history of disease — diabetes, glaucoma, breast cancer and others.
• Childbirth history.
Medications and prescriptions. Keep a detailed list of all prescribed and over-the-counter medications and supplements, including the drug name, date prescribed, dosage, the condition the medication treats and any side effects. Pharmacy printouts of your prescriptions help make this easy.
Billing and insurance documents. Keep a copy of your insurance and Medicare or Medicaid card. In addition, sort your health care bills and receipts in chronological order so that you can compare them to insurance payments and explanation of benefit forms. If you need to speak with an insurance representative, always record the date, time and name of the person you spoke with, along with the reason for the call.
Update your contact list. Your contact list should include the names, addresses and phone numbers of your health-care providers, along with emergency contact information of a friend, family member or caregiver. Also include the name, policy number, address and telephone number of your health insurance company.
Organizing your medical information can seem overwhelming at first glance. But once you develop a system of organization that works for you, you’ll find that having all the documents you need organized in one place will bring you peace of mind and help you stay on top of all your health-care needs.
Shannon Lynch is the executive director of The Morrison Communities, which includes the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, Sartwell Place Assisted Living, Morrison Rehabilitation and Summit by Morrison, a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care.
The Morrison Communities is a non-profit 501(C)(3) charitable community that has been providing quality health care to residents of New Hampshire’s North Country since 1903. For more information, go to themorrisoncommunities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.