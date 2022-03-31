Home Care Heroes adapt to changes in health care and patient needs
By Kathy Bennett
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — “It’s been busy, busy, busy to say the least, 24 hours a day, seven days a week." That’s how Executive Director Sandy L. Ruka describes the past two years for the agency she manages, Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine.
“We haven't closed down a bit since COVID started," she said. "We've been open and staffed every single day for home health care workers.”
Ruka wants the community to be aware of the role her team plays in keeping local patients in their homes, and how much has changed due to the altered landscape of health care during the pandemic.
These health care professionals bring the human touch to those at risk of prolonged isolation, responding to other needs that might go unmet.
For home health care workers, the work is always remote. Visiting nurses, and other clinicians, bring health care to patients who are housebound. COVID brought fear and increased isolation to many.
Jennifer Grise, an advanced practice registered nurse, said, “It's become very rewarding to see how our work has sustained a lot of community members who really would have struggled otherwise. Everyone's goal in our health care system here in the Mount Washington Valley has been to keep people out of the hospital as much as possible to minimize those exposures.”
Ruka described their work as being very different from hospital-based care, and often more challenging. “Once our staff is in someone’s home, they are holding it together by themselves," she said. "So, unlike institutions when help is a raised voice away, in-home care, it's not that way.”
VNHCH serves Carroll County, which covers a vast area. The agency travels to 18 towns over 1,000 square miles. They provide a wide array of services, teaching family members how to care for loved ones, do physical and occupational therapy work, or offer medication maintenance. With the pandemic struck, they expanded to include telehealth and vaccine administration.
Ruka believes her team has been a critical behind-the-scenes resource during COVID-19. She said, “We fly below the radar in terms of being part of the hospital system. But as the hospitals are filled to overflowing, people are coming home sooner and sicker. We’ve been there all along, day in, day out, the unsung heroes of health care. We want the community to know we are here for them no matter what.”
Ruka was recently interviewed by reporter Amy Coveno on WMUR Channel 9, to discuss the work of these #homecareheroes. That story can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/vnhch-wmur.
For more information about Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice, go to vnhch.org or call (603) 356-7006.
