OSSIPEE — Winter soon enough will turn to spring and our community will have made it through another season of challenges, largely brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our lives physically, socially, economically and in terms of our mental health.
The Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, in partnership with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and the N.H. Suicide Prevention Council is launching an I Care New Hampshire awareness campaign to bring attention to the importance of mental health, of knowing the signs when someone might need help and knowing where to get help for yourself, a friend or loved one.
According to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr., “As we know all too well, the pandemic has only worsened our nation’s mental health crisis, with more people showing symptoms of anxiety and depression, suicidal ideation and substance use. When people don’t receive the mental health care they need and deserve, their conditions often worsen and have significant impacts on the individual, their family and community.”
I Care N.H. is sharing four things everyone can do to support the mental health of friends, loved ones and ourselves.
Stay connected. We all play a role in mental health and suicide prevention. The first step is reaching out and checking in with our friends and neighbors. We don’t have to be experts or have answers just to reach out.
Ask and Listen. Make some time to listen when someone is trying to share their thoughts and feelings. They might be feeling lonely, stressed, anxious. Active listening is when you repeat back what you have heard to show you what you have understood. “It sounds like it has been a stressful time.” You don’t have to fix it, necessarily. Just be open and nonjudgmental.
Know the signs. Someone may be showing a change in their usual behavior. Are they withdrawn or agitated? Has there been a change in their self-care? Do you sense a loss of hope, overwhelmedness or prolonged grief? If so, it may be a signal that they could use some help.
Find resources. You want to help but are not sure where to start. In N.H. you can always start by calling 2-1-1 or (866) 444-4211 to speak to resource specialists at 211 N.H. who can connect you to a variety of services available near you. More information is also available online at dhhs.nh.gov/icare. If someone needs help right away, call the Rapid Response Access Point at (833) 710-6477 or the Lifeline 24/7 at (800) 273-8255. We all play a part in mental health and suicide prevention.
Carroll County Coalition for Public Health promotes this important initiative. For additional information, contact Catalina Kirsch, continuum of care facilitator at continuum@c3ph.org or cell (603) 662-4811.
