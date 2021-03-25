The joy that we feel in our life can be determined by how we see the world and how we observe life. How we label what we see and if we can breathe life in and breathe life out can affect how we feel and think and the quality of our life.
As Swami Rama says in “Meditation: an Essential Science," “We need to have inner tranquility and equilibrium to live peacefully in the world. If we do not have peace of mind and contentment, all other possessions are useless.”
Many people walk through life half asleep to their potentials. Many are seemingly unconscious as to how they experience what happens in their lives. We can become numb without even seeing and knowing that we are.
There are many factors that contribute to individuals becoming numb and dull to life. Those factors might include: trauma, uncomfortable living situations, COVID-19, financial worries, relationship woes, health issues, anxiety and unhappiness. Not wanting to see what we are experiencing in our lives can really cause us to “shut down” and be half asleep or half awake on a daily basis.
How present, awake and alive do you feel in this moment? Are you aware of your breathing, how your body feels, your immediate surroundings and the sounds around you. How you feel emotionally? Taking time to check in with yourself throughout the day can help you to be more in touch with yourself and to make better choices for your present and future self.
If we have become disconnected from ourselves, there are many ways to bring ourselves back to ourselves. Even just being aware that we are disconnected is a first step. I know that I will feel disconnected from myself if I don't have enough time alone, or time out in nature and just being still.
When we aren't present in this moment and present in the “now,” we may be spending time thinking (somewhat unconsciously) and tied up in our fears, worries and anxieties. We could be fearing loss of love, health, money, family or material possessions; or fearing death, life, both physical and emotional pain, being wrong, disease, or losing control, a job and social status, or purpose and meaning in our lives.
Individuals may fear the unknown instead of welcoming all its potentials, possibilities and opportunities.
What frightens you most? How much of your day is taken up thinking about your fears? How much of your day is filled with focusing on your hopes and dreams?
We are all creators. We are powerful. We can create our own reality by what we think about and believe all day long. Look at the words that you use to describe your experience. Do these words accurately describe how you feel and want to feel. Be thoughtful about what words you use because they create your experience and how you feel. Words help us to express our state of mind: tranquil, clear, vibrant. They help us to share our feelings: “I'm feeling stressed,” “I'm satisfied,” “I'm joyful,” “I'm energetic,” and words help us to describe how we are changing: “I'm evolving,” “I am letting go,” “I did my best and made the best choices that I could,” or “I am ready to live life to the fullest.”
We are living in a time of change and opportunity. Some people even call this time the “Great Turning.” In choosing to see life differently and dreaming big we can reduce our fears, our negative beliefs and self-talk and begin to move toward what we really want to create. Can you imagine a future of your dreams? Have fun playing with that.
In this process of being still (presence without constant thoughts) and moving toward all we want, we can start with a quiet mind, being present, breathing slowly and deeply. We can be aware of the here and now, the present moment, and we can let everything go but this moment.
That means letting go of fears, negative thinking, impossibility, the “I can'ts” and everything that holds us back. The potential for all that is possible for us is held in the present moment. We can birth it here and now through a quiet mind, letting go of the past and conscious breathing and living. It is our opportunity to practice being instead of doing.
Focused breathing can help us to release stress and trauma because long and slow inhalations and exhalations can be very healing and relaxing for our physical and emotional bodies. The exhalation should be long and equal in length to your inhalation because this aids in connecting with the vagus nerve and calming the whole parasympathetic nervous system. This in turn aids the body in releasing stress and trauma and moving toward healing old anxieties and traumas.
When we are anxious and we stop breathing, we internalize the stress that we are feeling in that moment. If we are aware of continually breathing, inhaling slowly and exhaling slowly, we can break the pattern of internalizing our traumatic experiences. This is an important reason to continually breathe.
What is really therapeutic about breathing, especially, slow and deep is that we gain 19 times more energy from breathing than we do from food! Oxygen energizes the body, so when you feel tired, remember that you may really need to go for a walk and breathe some fresh air.
Lately, one thing that I personally have found helpful when I am quieting my mind and meditating, is slowing my breathing down and imagining a smile across my face, then a smile across my chest and then my abdomen and then throughout my body. Scientific research has found that people recover more quickly from stressful situations when they smile. If it is done continually it may help to reset the body and mind. You can have fun imagining a smile anywhere in your body and then breathe out any stress and trauma. It is really wonderful. Please try it.
Research studies have been done for years on meditation and its many healthy benefits. Researchers have found that transcendental meditation reduces stress, insomnia, anxiety, depression, irritatibility and nervousness, while increasing self-reliance, self-confidence, sociability, creativity, intelligence, energy, inner-calm and happiness. It also helps improving relationships and health and even promoting a younger biological age. Many top athletes, sports enthusiasts, CEOs and business people find it invaluable for creativity and being calm under stress.
The American Heart Association's journal, “Hypertension,” published a study in November of 1995, stating that meditation can sometimes be as effective as medication in reducing hypertension without any of medication's hazardous side-effects. The study also found that 20 minutes of meditation daily might be seven times more effective than diet and exercise in reducing high blood pressure.
Studies prove that people who meditate experience a sharp reduction of psychological and physical health symptoms. They seem to change at profound levels in terms of consciousness and their relationship to their body, mental activities, as well as their relationships to pressures and stresses.
The bottom line is that finding time to be still, to breath slowly, consciously and deeply and to take time for yourself, away from your normal day is invaluable to your health and wellness. How can you say anything but “Yes!”?
Becky Mulkern is a licensed naturopathic doctor who has worked for 40 years in her clinic in Conway, teaching clients about healing, health and wellness. She welcomes all inquiries. Call (603) 447-3070 to schedule an appointment.
