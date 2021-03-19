TAMWORTH — For the months of March and April, the Cook Memorial Library’s art show will feature oil paintings by Linda Gray.
Gray describes her artwork as follows:
“My paintings speak to a love and memory of place. My work represents both plein air and studio work from photos and imagination. I paint the landscapes I love — from the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the coastal islands of Maine.
“More recently, I’ve been inspired by travels in the West. My inspiration comes from the dramatic and constantly changing elements of sky, land, water, and especially the edges where they meet and merge. I paint in oils and find I am drawn to the sensory richness of linseed oil, lush pigments and the ‘give’ of brush on canvas.
“I hope my work will evoke in the viewer a memory of having been in places like these, or a yearning to feel alive in the elements — be it a sudden squall, the peace of a coastal fog, windswept clouds flying over granite summits or stillness of a mountain pond.”
Gray’s work has been exhibited in a number of group and solo shows as well as being included in several private collections. Her paintings can be found at WREN’s Local Works Gallery in Bethlehem and at Hurricane Mountain Design Gallery in North Conway, and occasionally at the Jackson Art Studio & Gallery.
Gray works full-time as a senior philanthropy adviser at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, building charitable assets to benefit non-profit organizations and scholarships in New Hampshire’s Lakes and North Country Region. She lives in Intervale with her husband and dog. She paints as often as possible.
Visit the exhibit at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth during regular library hours, and explore more of Linda Gray’s paintings at lindagrayartwork.com.
Call the Cook Memorial LIbrary at (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org for more information about this exhibit.
