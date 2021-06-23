LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society will be presenting a retrospective of the work of Sam Ring, a well-known local cartoonist, artist and social commentator. The exhibit will open Sunday, June 27, and remain on view for the month of July.
Born and raised in Lovell, Sam’s keen eye has seen the world through his own lens. Early on, he was influenced by family books as well as periodicals that accumulated in the Lovell Post Office, located in the Rings' home on Main Street in Lovell Village. The advent of television also opened up a whole new world of images and ideas for Sam.
Lovell, being a vacation destination, gave Sam extensive opportunities for observation and artistic expression. People from all over would converge on the town in the summer, and many would visit the Lovell Post Office to pick up their mail and chat about politics, Kezar Lake and local lore.
His neighbors and other local people provided a vast storehouse of incidents for him to characterize in his early comic books and cartoons. In regard to these local characterizations, Sam said: “Those were the most fun, and the most dangerous!”
The opening of the exhibit will be Sunday, June 27 , from 1-4 p.m. It will include a variety of Sam’s paintings, drawings and cartoons from over the years. Visitors can meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Additionally, 19 of his works have been selected for sale.
The Lovell Historical Society is located at 551 Main St. (Route 5) opposite the Lake Kezar Country Club.
For more information, contact the society at (207) 925-3234 or email lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.