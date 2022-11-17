JP Goodwin, artist, past president of the MWVArts, board member and treasurer of ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center, muralist of the former MWV Childrens Museum and facilitator of the Friday Painters Group en plein air is hanging around the valley for November and December.
The Chick Room of Madison Library offers a number of Goodwin's oils and watercolors for viewing and sale. A portion of proceeds will go to the Friends of Madison Library.
The dining room at the Snowvillage Inn also sports a collection of her work to compliment that of Rebecca Klementivich, featured artist. Those pieces are for sale as well.
Goodwin has a collection of her work in the lobby and conference room of Gamwell, Caputo & Kelsch to view and purchase any time the offices are open.
Two of Goodwin's oils are part of the third annual Charity Silent Auction at ArtWorks Gallery at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua Village and may be bid upon remotely along with many great art pieces goods and services all as part of an effort to raise monies for Cynthia's Challenge and Children Unlimited, this year's chosen nonprofits.
This cooperative effort of member artists and local businesses is always a great way to holiday shop and support local social service organizations in the valley.
More of her work is offered at the ArtWorks Gallery Thursdays through Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
