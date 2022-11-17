JP Goodwin-snowshoer

A painting of a snowshoer by JP Goodwin. Her work is on display in various location in the valley, including the Madison Library, Snowvillage Inn and ArtWorks Gallery. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JP Goodwin, artist, past president of the MWVArts, board member and treasurer of ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center, muralist of the former MWV Childrens Museum and facilitator of the Friday Painters Group en plein air is hanging around the valley for November and December.

The Chick Room of Madison Library offers a number of Goodwin's oils and watercolors for viewing and sale. A portion of proceeds will go to the Friends of Madison Library.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.