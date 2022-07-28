Terry De Avilla Carlson-Painting

A painting by Terry De Avilla Carlson. She will be painting plein air at Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine, on July 30. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be welcoming Maine artist Terry De Avilla Carlson as its featured artist at the Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday, July 30.

De Avilla Carlson will be at the gallery demonstrating her plein air painting skills from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are a plein air painter, feel free to bring supplies and paint of the beautiful scenes around the gallery.

