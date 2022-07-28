LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be welcoming Maine artist Terry De Avilla Carlson as its featured artist at the Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday, July 30.
De Avilla Carlson will be at the gallery demonstrating her plein air painting skills from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are a plein air painter, feel free to bring supplies and paint of the beautiful scenes around the gallery.
De Avilla Carlson has been an artist since she was a child, her love for art was solidified when she attended children’s art classes at The Boston Museum of Fine Arts. Specifically, she loved the landscapes of the French Impressionists Collection due to how colorful the paintings are.
As a young adult, she attended Newton College of the Sacred Heart, where she was awarded a bachelor's in art, then a master's degree in sculpture from La Villa Schifanoia in Florence, Italy.
She is passionate about learning, especially when it comes to art, to this day, and she still regularly attends workshops and classes to explore mediums and refine her skills.
Since the 1970s, she has been showing her work at various galleries and juried art shows around the country. For many years, her primary medium was pastels, however more recently she has been working more with acrylic due to its quick drying ability. This allows for much more freedom in some aspects, and is especially helpful when she is painting plein air. De Avilla Carlson paints both studio and plein air.
For more information about the Plein Air Paint Out call (207) 925-6502, go to harvestgoldgallery.com, find the gallery on instagram @harvestgoldgallery or stop by the gallery.
