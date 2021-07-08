LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be presenting a plein air paint-out featuring local artist Diane Scott on Saturday, July 10, at 10 a.m. lasting until the artists are too tired to paint.
Scott loves to paint landscapes and town scenes in oil: always plein air. An impressionist painter, Scott moved from Canada to New England and became a full-time painter in 1996.
Scott received her BFA from Herts College of Art and Design in St Albans, England in 1985. She continued on to study at the North River Arts Society under John Kilroy for 6 years.
She has taught various workshops to demonstrate her distinctive style of oils. Her extensive list of accolades includes Juror’s Awards from the Cape Cod Art Association and Best Marine Painting awards from the North River Arts Society.
Scott says that her paintings “take on a life of their own” during the creation process. Often beginning her work plein air (outside, painting what is seen at that moment), Scott tries to get a good base of form and color, and understanding of the movement of the subject matter.
Once this is done, she takes her work inside to finish it up. This is where the piece comes to life through Scott’s use of rich color and painterly brush strokes. Trying to attain photo-realism limits the impact a painting can have on a viewer, Scott argues.
“My paintings reflect my excitement to be in the field through expressive brushwork and heightened color,” Scott said.
“Higgledy piggledy” scenes of urban and rural life alike are complemented so well by warm splashes of color — which help to introduce the joy of this earth back into the image. Her vibrant colors and highly visible brushstrokes are reminiscent of the old impressionist masters, and are rather a unique find in modern art and design.
For more information call the gallery, (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
