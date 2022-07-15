LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, will be presenting Doug Houle as its featured artist for its fourth Plein Air Paint Out of the summer on Saturday, July 16. Houle will begin setting up his easel at 10 a.m. to paint one of the various views around the gallery. He will paint throughout the day until 3 p.m.
Last year, he painted an incredible scene of the gallery’s beautiful architecture, which is his specialty. We can’t wait see what he will paint during this year’s Plein Air Paint Out.
For the past 29 years, Houle has been living and traveling around Northern England, now he lives permanently in Jefferson.
Outside of painting, Houle loves to spend his time in nature, hiking and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery. He was born in Connecticut, always having an interest in art, he graduated from Plymouth State College with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting. After college, he attended many art shows around New England, eventually ending up in New Hampshire and then finally Augusta, Maine.
Northern England charm has a firm hold on Houle, he sees it as a “treasure of potential artwork.” From old red barns to sturdy coastal lighthouses, to hidden diners and barbershops, Houle is inspired by all of it and paints as much of it as he can. Some of these quite mundan places to the rest of us, are a desirable subject to Houle. As an impressionistic oil painter “light and color are crucial” in creating the right mood for his paintings. The way the subject interacts with light varies drastically yet impacts many aspects of the painting, like the mood.
Houle has the difficult job of accurately depicting it, he told us “objects absorb and reflect all sorts of color and how that is manipulated impacts the mood.” With his use of sharp lines, dramatic color and unique perspective he is able to turn these seemingly mundane scenes into absolute masterpieces.
