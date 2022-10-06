Marsha Carlin-Goldberg Gallery

Artist Marsha Carlin's work is on display at the Goldberg Gallery in Fryeburg, Maine, throughout October and November. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Goldberg Gallery will host an art installation of Marsha Carlin’s work in October and November.

“Adaptive reuse is an approach to life and art that I learned from my parents, who were both children of The Depression," Carlin said. "Saving and reusing string, baby food jars to hold nails and screws, and making doll houses from discarded wood scraps eventually influenced my creative process. I purposely use nontraditional and repurposed materials to create art, clothing, and accessories.”

