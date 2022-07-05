FREEDOM — Freedom Public Library at 38 Old Portland Road in Freedom will be displaying “Old Portland and Elm,” a collection of nearly 100 photos by Joel Rhymer, through the end of September.
Rhymer will be at library to celebrate the opening of “Old Portland and Elm’’ with an artist talk and reception for the public on Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. At that time, Rhymer will discuss his photography and have copies of his book, “My Ego Confuses My Heart,” for sale.
Old Portland Road and Elm Street are the two main streets that make up the heart of Freedom Village, where Rhymer and his family lived for the past 28 years. Over that time, Rhymer captured countless candid photos and portraits of family friends, neighbors and Freedom visitors.
Every photograph in the collection was made somewhere along Old Portland and Elm during public events, encounters on the road or visits with neighbors over the years. The photos are a loving tribute to old friends, full of lasting memories and heartwarming times.
Rhymer is already well-known in Freedom for his thought-provoking landscape and people pictures. In addition to this special display for the library, he is hanging up some of his favorite photographs he has made during recent years around New England and elsewhere.
Rhymer has also recently published a book of street photography, “My Ego Confuses My Heart,” and a few selected works from that collection will be on view in the library gallery as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.