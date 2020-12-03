CONWAY — Artist Doug Desjardins will be opening an art show of his work on Dec. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. The gallery is located at 3358 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, at the event space in the Local Grocer. The exhibition will go through Dec. 18 and be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This show encompasses the last 20 years of his career, showcasing new and vintage works and will be his first in the Mount Washington Valley after a decade spent in California, Florida and Central America.
Desjardins’ paintings are whimsical and dreamy and have earned the reputation of the epitome of joy by his longtime collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide. His work bridges the beauty of the natural world to any surface. His ability to transform found wood into delightfully spirited magical worlds is his signature.
His later works on canvas are powerfully evocative paintings of bold vibrant hues and his sculptures on wood reflect the wonder of nature.
He has exhibited in galleries all over the country, and every summer for the last 14 years in Block Island. He is a two times exhibitor at the exclusive International Outsider Art Fair in Manhattan, N.Y., and the New Mexico Folk Art Museum.
Desjardins says he enjoys making art as a healing process for him and that people who view his work also feel this, which is very rewarding to him. His viewers have said that his pieces make them happy.
The artist draws his creativity from his daily encounters with nature, his love for life and with the eyes of a joyful inner child he translates to any surface the way life should be: pure joy, love and creativity.
