DENMARK, Maine — Denmark Arts Center, located at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be hosting an opening for “With Flying Colors,” a showcase of Kristen Pobatschnig’s artwork, on Saturday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
This show will explore air currents of birds in flight (as well as some insects in flight). Energy and movement of flight patterns and wind currents are visually captured.
“I would like my work to serve as a break from reality as we know it,” Pobatschnig said. “I invite the viewer to share a dance between time and space, to revel in wonder, and to enjoy the colors and textures of nature and light. What can’t we see with human vision? Visible light is a fraction of energy we see on the electromagnetic spectrum, which leads me to further explore the vast representations of colors in space. Combining layers of pointillism and abstraction, I look to capture the expression of fleeting light and tranquility of mind and space. Light and movement are my favorite subjects to capture.”
Pobatschnig is an artist who emphasizes light and movement in a whirlwind of fleeting dots and forms. As indicated in her paintings, she is fascinated by movement. She paints primarily in acrylic, in what she considers an abstract-impressionist style.
In addition to painting, she also creates kinetic sculptures and wall sculptures. A lifelong student of dance, she has been known to reproduce her paintings on clothing and costumes, to bring further movement to her artwork.
Pobatschnig has a growing number of public art installations throughout the United States. She has collaborated with numerous organizations including hospitals, public schools, interior designers, and individuals throughout her creative journey, and is inspired by many. She is a 2006 graduate of Colby-Sawyer College.
Light hors d’oeuvres, drinks and instrumental music with Vanessa Jones opens the gallery season. Hannaford Supermarket & National Distributors provided in-kind support
Denmark Arts Center Gallery is open each Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Pobatschnig’s artwork will show through July 30.
The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. For more information, go to denmarkarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.