University of Southern Maine professor Donna Cassidy will be presenting a discussion of Maine artist Marsden Hartley at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine, on Wednesday, June 22. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine will be welcoming author and University of Southern Maine professor Donna Cassidy in person on Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m.
Cassidy will speak about renowned Maine artist, Marsden Hartley, immediately following the library’s annual meeting, which will take place in the King Community Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, in 1877, Hartley gained a reputation as a modernist artist having spent many years in avant-garde circles in New York, Paris and Berlin. Equally important to Hartley was his identity as a Maine artist.
This talk will examine the critical importance of his connections to the state for his art, particularly his summers in Lovell and Stoneham, Maine, in the first decade of the 20th century.
Cassidy is professor of art history and American and New England studies at the University of Southern Maine, where she has taught since 1987. She has published widely on modernism and regionalism in early 20th century American art and is the author of many books, including "Marsden Hartley: Race, Region, and Nation" and "Marsden Hartley’s Maine" (co-authored with Elizabeth Finch and Randall R. Griffey).
The annual meeting and Cassidy’s presentation will be available to watch simultaneously on Zoom.
For more information and to access the Zoom link, go to hobbslibrary.org or call (207) 925-3177.
