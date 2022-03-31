A student creates a monster out of recycled plastic. Green Mountain Conservation Center will be offering a class on making art from recycled plastic materials at Conway Public Library on April 7 and April 21. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — This Earth Day, join local artist Kristy Foster-Carbone and Green Mountain Conservation Group at Conway Public Library for two days of scientific investigations, games, activities and artistic expression exploring the effects of plastic use on the environment
Participants will create artwork out of recycled plastic materials and other bits and pieces of the unimportant fragments we find in our daily lives.
The class will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, and Thursday, April 21 at the library. Students do not have to participate in all of the sessions, and are welcome to sign up for just one or both dates.
Artwork will be on exhibit from April 21 through May 21 in the children’s room at the library, offering a glimpse into the issue of plastics in our environment through children's eyes.
The exhibit is part of Green Mountain Conservation Group's Less Plastic Initiative and promises to be both educational and inspirational. Artists of all ages are invited to join the fun and contribute art to the exhibit.
