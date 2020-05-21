CONWAY — Bill Fein of Conway will be the featured artist for the month of June at the Met Coffee House at Settlers Green in North Conway.
Fein is a graduate of Vesper George School of Art in Boston. The school closed in 1983 but was well known for training fine and commercial artists in making a living as an artist.
Fein has worked as a commercial illustrator for a few years and then became a telephone installer but has always been a fine artist his entire life. Fein comes from a family of artists including his sister, Janet Conrad from Fryeburg and his brother Paul.
Fein much prefers to paint "plein air" and only paints in his studio when the weather is too harsh. He mostly paints landscapes and seascapes but has done many portraits throughout his career.
He occasionally paints out in the valley with artist/friend Bob Gordan. His paintings showcase the beauty of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, including Monhegan Island and its coastline. Fein has always painted realistically, trying to match the colors, values, textures and emotional quality of the subject.
Many of the paintings featured in the show will be scenes in the Mount Washington Valley. All paintings will be for sale.
