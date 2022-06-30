CHOCORUA — ArtWorks, the gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center is busy gearing up for another banner year of exhibits, First Friday celebrations and unique workshops.
Upcoming workshops, which fill up fast, are “Drawing with Colored Pencil” and “Tile Painting” both with Martha Koons an extraordinary wildlife artist, “Watercolor en Plein Air,” with well-known local artist JP Goodwin; “Introduction to Photography,” with avian photographer Matt Cohen; “How to Knit a Cable Hat,” with the talented fiber artist Anne Chant; and a large selection of fused glass workshops throughout season with Ann Lambert. Her sessions include introduction to the art form, jewelry, lanterns and ornaments.
The schedule is available online at chocoruaartworks.com and the gallery at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua Village. Space is limited in workshops to give each student the greatest individual attention. All are scheduled from July to October.
For additional information or to complete registration, call (603) 323-8041 or stop in to see work by the artists and artisans who will be instructing the workshops.
And look for ArtWorks at Runnells Hall during Chocorua Days the last weekend in July where the gallery has sponsored an open exhibit representing local artists Friday through Sunday with refreshments, live music and meet the artists evening on July 29. If you would like to exhibit, pick up an application soon.
ArtWorks/Chocorua Creative Arts Center also participate in Art in the Park sponsored by the MWVArts Association on Aug. 6 and 7 in Schouler Park in North Conway.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the little yellow cottage at the top of the hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.