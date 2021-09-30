CHOCORUA — Artworks Gallery/Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be sponsoring a writers’ seminar on four consecutive Saturdays beginning Oct. 23 at Runnells Hall in Chocorua. The visiting authors and educators are sharing their writing approaches and experiences to better help you to reach your writing goals.
Starting us off will be an instructor from Colby Sawyer College, Courtney Spalding-Mayer and writer/illustrator Ryan O’Connor (ryanoconnorauthor.com/author).
This workshop approaches writing as an emergent process of discovery and uncertainty and will explore how to find meaning, get perspective, and play with structure through various exercises that will help define the story you want to tell.
The second speaker in the four-part series, Oct 30, is Alexandria Peary, poet laureate of New Hampshire and a 2020 recipient of an Academy of American Poet Laureates Fellowship and author of nine books. Read more at nh.gov/nharts/artsandartists/poetlaureate.html.
In collaboration with White Mountains Community College and a variety of partners, Peary has spent months organizing writing workshops, games and activities and engaging opportunities for youth poet laureates and special guests, including published authors and a screenwriter.
The class will open with readings from Peary’s poetry and prose followed by participants being introduced to the tenets of mindful writing, including strategies to manage “audiences-in-the-head,” self-talk about writing ability, and ways to notice the present moment to create new writing. Participants are encouraged to watch “How Mindfulness Can Transform the Way You Write” on YouTube. (youtube.com/watch?v=3yxnFac7CNA).
Local author Richard Adams Carey on Nov. 6 will offer some interesting approaches to writing. “Go Ask Matty: The Storytellers Art: "Matty Groves" is a 700-year-old English folk ballad and also a small jewel of the storyteller's art. First, participants will hear the song, and then dig beneath its surface to find what that great artist known as "anonymous" can teach us about narrative arc, characterization, dialogue and climax — and how quickly and simply a good storyteller can deliver the goods in all those areas. There are also lessons in how to begin a story and how to end it and what to put in and what to leave out.
Now a full-time freelance writer, Carey is the author of four award-winning books of narrative non-fiction. His short fiction, essays, and reviews have appeared in many prominent publications. Read more at richardadamscarey.com.
The fourth and final class, Nov 13, with book designer, artist and local librarian Peggy Johnson will entertain, instruct and encourage you to further your writing. A person of many hats, she has successfully authored many of her works of poetry and prose and art as well as shepherded several local writers in their book development.
“All the writing instructions we have heard swirl about as we write and revise," Johnson said. "It is handy to identify the stars you steer by. My own navigational rules came from a journalist. She learned them from her editor at a large newspaper. I will give them to you. In this session: reading, writing, revising.”
Signups are filling up, so get your seat before the class is closed. Preregister at ArtWorks Gallery. Classes are limited to 12 participants. no walk-ins. As another measure of responsible public safety, participants must be vaccinated and wear a mask.
Call (603) 323-8041 or stop by the gallery at 132 Route 16 in Chocorua. In September and October the gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday but Tuesday and the first Friday from noon-7 p.m.
For more information, go to chocoruaartworks.com.
