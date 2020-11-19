CHOCORUA — ArtWorks Gallery, the face of Chocorua Creative Arts Center, has launched its first silent auction to benefit local food pantries and the ArtWorks Fund, bid now until Dec. 15.
We have something for everyone. Over 40 artworks donated by talented artists, plus many generous donations of gift certificates and goods from supporting businesses, of which all proceeds will go to the food pantries.
View items online at chocoruaartworks.com. Auction items include an array of paintings, jewelry, photographs, pottery, fiber arts, fine crafts, gift certificates from local restaurants, gift baskets and more.
Bid in person, by phone or email. A bid number will be assigned when registering. Look for the colorful “Auction Exclamation Mark” as you browse items and bid in the gallery (masks required.) Or bid by phone at (603) 323-8041 or email artworks4us2@gmail.com.
Bidding closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. You will be contacted ASAP so items can be picked up by Friday, Dec. 18.
Its a great way to shop, support artists, the gallery and, as an added bonus, our local food pantries who struggle to provide for those who are feeling this pandemic the most.
Come by to view, bid and shop offerings to complete your holiday list.
ArtWorks Gallery & Fine Crafts is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, or by appointment.
