FRYEBURG, Maine — The Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning Live in HD series will be returning to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center, located at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy, on Oct. 9 with Mussorgsky’s "Boris Godunov" followed by the historic Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up In My Bones" on Oct. 23.
The 15th season of Live in HD includes 10 live presentations, featuring star performers Piotr Beczala, Angel Blue, Javier Camarena, Lise Davidsen, Elina Garanca, Isabel Leonard, Anna Netrebko, René Pape, Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra and Sonya Yoncheva.
In addition to "Boris Godunov" and "Fire Shut Up In My Bones," the 2021-22 Live in HD season will include "Eurydice" (Dec. 4); "Cinderella" (Jan. 1, 2022); "Rigoletto" (Jan. 29, 2022); "Ariadne auf Naxos" (March 12, 2022); "Don Carlos" (March 26, 2022); "Turandot" (May 7, 2022); "Lucia di Lammermoor" (May 21, 2022); and "Hamlet" (June 4, 2022).
All performances start at 1 p.m. with the exception of "Don Carlos" (March 26), which starts at noon.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be returning to host his acclaimed Opera Lecture Series every Thursday before a Live in HD presentation. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, start at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center seminar room. The first lecture will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
Purchase tickets online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066.
In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events.
