CONWAY — M&D at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway Village, will be holding auditions for “A Christmas Carol” on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Auditions are by appointment at the theater and actors must contact director Christopher Bellis at innkeeper@cranmoreinn.com to schedule a time.
This is a fun, fast-paced adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale by Patrick Barlow (“The 39 Steps”). It is performed by only five actors, one who plays Scrooge and four who play all the remaining roles and help create the physical scene.
Actors will be on stage throughout the show in other roles such as narrators, carol singers, debtors, spirits, etc. An ability to do accents and have the physical adaptability to portray different characters is important.
Sides from script will be available at the auditions. Please wear comfortable clothes.
The roles available are: Scrooge; Actor Two, male (Plays Bob Cratchit, Marley’s ghost, Young Scrooge, Little Scrooge, Peter Cratchit, Katie Cratchit, Frederick’s children); Actor Three, female (plays Mrs. Lack, Lavinia Bentham, Mrs. Grimes, Fran, Isabella, Ghost of Christmas Present, Martha Cratchit, Frederick’s housemaid); Actor Four, female (plays Hermione Bentham, Ghost of Christmas Past, Constance, Mrs. Cratchit, mother); Actor Five, male (plays Frederick, Mr. Grimes, Mr. Fezziwig, George, Kate Cratchit, Abigail Cratchit, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Passer-by).
Performances will be held Dec. 3 to Dec. 20 with show times on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m.
M&D Playhouse is currently running three, two-person shows in repertory, two comedies and one drama, playing Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 16.
“M&D Playhouse has taken all precautions for cleaning and disinfecting the theater and presents a safe and secure environment for our actors, staff, and patrons. We have also restructured our seating to keep safely distance our audience members and require everyone to wear a mask while not in their seat,” said Mark Sickler, artistic director. “We have chosen plays with two-person casts to be able to safely adhere to today’s guidelines. We hope you will feel comfortable to come out and join us for a night at the theater.”
You may view M&D’s COVID protocol at mdplayhouse.com. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance. There are no walk-up sales at this time.
For more information about M&D Playhouse, COVID precautions, show information and dates, go to mdplayhouse.com, email info@mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.