CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is pleased to announce auditions for Roald Dahl’s "Matilda: The Musical," with book by Dennis Kelly and song/lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Auditions will be held at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Saturday, Jan. 15, (for ages 13 and under from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and ages 14 and older from 2 to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 16, (for ages 13 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. by appointment only).
Callbacks will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. To review available roles, go to mdplayhouse.com/auditions.
To schedule an audition, email tas.mdplayhouse@gmail.com with name, age and phone number. A reply will be sent with specific audition requirements and an audition date and time. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all and must be submitted on receipt of an audition slot and presented when arriving for an audition.
The show, directed by Mary Bastoni and choreographed by Aimee Frechette, is packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs.
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.
Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however — the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace.
Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. March 24 through April 10.
For more audition information, available roles and the rest of the 2022 season, go to mdplayhouse.com.
