CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is seeking a female of any age with strong comedic timing to play a 20-something Ben Affleck (yes, THAT Ben Affleck), for an upcoming socially-distant summer project, “Matt & Ben.”
Ben is goofy, dim-witted, charming and likable. Believable Boston accent recommended. Familiarity with the script required.
Auditions will be held Sunday, July 5, starting at 6 p.m., by appointment only at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Prepare a two-minute comedic monologue. Call backs, if needed will be held on Monday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m.
“Matt & Ben” depicts Hollywood golden boys Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Project Greenlight, before Oscar, before anyone gave a damn. When the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they’re being tested by a higher power. Written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers.
The show will open on Aug. 7, with seven performances running in repertory through Sept. 4.
Email the director at mark.sickler@gmail.com to schedule your appointment or with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.