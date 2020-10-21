INTERVALE — At the end of the month, Believe in Books Youth Theatre will return with an adorable production of "Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids," a one-act musical based on the 2011 animated feature film, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. with a second and final performance on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
The Believe in Books Youth Theatre cast contains approximately 20 students led by director Nate Sawyer.
"Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids" is a story about friendship as Pooh and his fellow friends go on an adventure in search of Christopher Robin.
With minimal activity available for local children after school and after an extremely successful summer of theater camp, Believe in Books Youth Theatre decided to host a fall production for kids interested in theater.
Doors for each show will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased online in advance prior to the performance as tickets will not be offered at the door. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for Believe in Books Literacy Foundation members. A limited number of tickets are on sale now at believeinbooks.org.
The Believe in Books Youth Theatre is a part of the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation which is a Charitable 501 (c)(3) non-profit with a mission to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity.
