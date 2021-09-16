CONWAY — Arts In Motion Theater Co. will be presenting a new and unique stage adaptation of the Caldecott Award-winning children’s book, “Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Youth writers and actors in the Mount Washington Valley have shared their journey through the COVID-19 pandemic and used their personal reflections and experiences to create the adaptation of this beautifully illustrated story.
“Outside, Inside” is a poignant, honest and heartfelt series of scenes, reflections and messages of hope portrayed through the voices of the children in our community.
Noting things like extra family time, missing birthday parties and family members, or not being able to go to school are among the many things the youth writers reflected upon and created scenes about.
Taking inspiration from the book “Outside, Inside,” the youth writers explored how the world changed abruptly and how they believe the world will be a better place as a result. This unique show is a testimony to the hardships experienced and the silver linings that continue to shine through.
The mission of Arts In Motion is to enrich the culture of our community by promoting the Arts; providing quality, entertaining theatrical experiences for both audience and participants; welcoming and encouraging participation of all; and allowing for education, personal growth, achievement and enhancement of self-esteem through theater arts in an atmosphere of mutual respect, support and enjoyment.
The board of directors believes that this “page-to-stage” “Outside, Inside” project embodies the mission of the organization as beauty is sure to surface when we ask young voices to, “speak up and share their thoughts with the world.”
Be prepared to laugh, cry and take pause in the beauty of their words.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased by going to artsinmotiontheater.com or email info@artsinmotiontheater.com for more information.
This production has been made possible through a generous donation from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
