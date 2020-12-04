SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, is proud to close their 2020season with their annual production of "Twelfth Night," Dec. 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The links to the performances will be available on Advice To The Players’ website, advicetotheplayers.org.
As with its summer season, instead of charging admission for online performances, Advice To The Players is encouraging donations through their Bard's Birthday Campaign,which can also be accessed on their website. Donations through this campaign will benefit the talented artists working to make the show a virtual success.
This will be Advice To The Players’ first fully online production, which has inspired some wonderful innovations.
Moving online for this show created new casting opportunities for the company, and actors from all over the country will be featured in the performance as well as a couple of familiar faces.
In addition, Advice To The Players is proud to announce the production will be directed by Raphael Massie, artistic associate at Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
Advice To The Players is excited that this year’s cast of "Twelfth Night" is taking the show’s gender bent madness to a new level and introducing an all female cast.
The six-person show features actors playing multiple roles and exploring new ways to define these characters.
Gaia Miranda Posner returns this year in a new track as with several new faces working with Advice To The Players for the first time, including MaConnia Chesser, Savannah Irish, Betzabeth Castro and Katie Mixon.
For those who heard or saw this summer’s performance of "Noir Hamlet," Julia deAvilez Rocha returns to perform again, while she is in New Hampshire working as a teaching artist on Advice To The Players’ Fall Festival of Shakespeare education program.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic communitymembers and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 21 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
