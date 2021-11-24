SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will be presenting its third annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare.
Fall Festival is an education program where students work with a directing team of teaching artists who lead the teens through a language-based exploration of Shakespeare. At the end of 10 weeks, the groups come together at Plymouth State University and showcase their work.
This year, there are two groups of students participating: Newfound Regional High School in Bristol and the Sandwich Cobble. Both groups have been participating since 2019.
Newfound Regional High School will be performing “Much Ado About Nothing” followed by the Sandwich Cobble’s production of “The Tempest.” The production will take place in-person at Plymouth State University on Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m., with “Much Ado About Nothing.” “The Tempest” will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $9 and are available at plymouthstatetickets.com. Only one ticket is needed to attend both performances.
Heading these productions is a team of dedicated teaching artists. The lead director for the Sandwich Cobble’s production is Jessie Chapman, Advice To The Players’ executive producer. Lead director for Newfound Regional High School’s production is Lucy Randal-Tapply.
The team of teaching artists working on these shows include Plymouth State University students and alumni Sarah Anne Bailinson, Garrison Barron, Frederick, Bickford, Mikayla Caterino, Ethan Fifield, Emma Littig and Stephanie Wiencek at Newfound.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 22 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
