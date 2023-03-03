Notes from a Naturalist: Tracking the planets

By Tin Mountain Teacher-naturalist, Matt Maloney
As we move into late winter, the days are getting longer — yet, even so, darkness still falls early enough to allow for watching the night sky at a reasonable hour. A great time to observe the night sky is at the end of a sunset hike or walk, arriving home or at a trailhead just as most of the stars have emerged into the darkness of a clear evening.
A few of the brightest objects in the sky, though, are not stars but rather the planets of our solar system. Back in early January, it was possible to see Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars all at once with the unaided eye. The first week of March, all of the currently visible planets are nicely aligned right at nightfall: Venus, Jupiter and Mars.
Looking up a bit from the western horizon, the first planet seen for the first few days of March is Venus, looking like a brilliant gemstone beaming with the colors of the spectrum and relatively low in the western sky.
If you familiarize yourself with Venus, over time you’ll come to know this bright planet as an early morning or early evening object at different times in the year. Other times it is behind the sun or too close to the sun for us to see.
One of the joys of an early evening right now, though, is seeing Venus twinkling in the western sky, eventually setting not long after dark falls. Venus will continue to appear higher in the sky and set later each night throughout March, as its orbit takes it further out from the sun.
If you watched the night sky during the last week of February through March 1, you noticed another bright object that slowly appeared to be gaining on Venus, sinking lower and further to the west day by day. This was Jupiter, which was the next brightest object in the evening sky besides the moon.
All of the planets, including Earth, are traveling in a counterclockwise orbit around the sun, so planets seem to appear a bit further in the eastern sky over time. But this is not always the case. Often, planets appear to move backwards — clockwise to the west — over time. This is called retrograde motion, and Jupiter is currently moving in retrograde motion from our perspective on Earth. Eventually it will appear to catch up to Venus, from our vantage point, and sink below Venus and out of sight around the end of the first week of March.
Why does Jupiter appear to move backwards? Being farther out from the sun than Earth, it has a much larger orbit and takes longer to travel around the sun. Our inside position means we speed past Jupiter and so it appears to be going backwards, much like two trains traveling at different speeds. So keep an eye on brilliant Jupiter and Venus the first week of March and watch them get closer and closer.
Next, looking higher up and to the southeast, look for bright red Mars. It’s getting a bit dimmer over the month but still shining bright and moving further and further east of the red star Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus. Mars will continue to move east, unlike western-bound Jupiter.
So how does one notice that the planets are moving along with us over time? In the vast expanses of the solar system, one needs some sort of background marker to detect movement. Ancient civilizations such as the Greeks, Romans, and Mayans observed the night skies and noticed that some stars seemed to move relative to the fixed positions of other stars. These wandering stars are what we now know as the planets that orbit the sun in our solar system.
There are 12 constellations in deep space that are aligned within 23.5 degrees of our orbit around the sun, along the ecliptic, which is the path the sun appears to make through the daytime sky. Thus for about one month per year, a zodiac constellation will appear to be eclipsed (therefore the term ecliptic) by the sun and disappear from the nighttime sky altogether.
The months of the zodiac are named for when each zodiac sign disappears. For example, Pisces’ month of Feb. 19 to March 20 is when Pisces can’t be seen in the sky. Because the Earth and other planets move in a similar plane within their orbits, the planets appear to move through the zodiac over time.
Watching the planets move against the background of the zodiac is an eye-opening way to sense our own movement around the sun while gaining a sense of our traveling companions. So when darkness descends, look up and try to search out the planets among the stars.
Check in on Tin Mountain’s website from time to time to look for programs on the planets and stars, where you can learn to recognize constellations and how to observe the movement of the planets and the moon from night to night.
