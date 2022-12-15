Every year as the holiday season comes around, I start looking for quirky Christmas songs as an alternative to the familiar classics that saturate the airwaves. The songs I discover get added to an ever-expanding playlist.
Thanks to the tuneful “Spirited” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” finding this year’s additions didn’t prove too difficult. Other recent holiday specials and films helped round out this year’s selection of off-beat holiday listening.
“Good Afternoon” — Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell (2022)
“Spirited,” a modern-day musical re-working of “A Christmas Carol,” features a great collection of songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This funny tribute to the insulting power of the phrase “good afternoon” is the best of the bunch.
“I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” — The Old 97s (2022)
In the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” The Old 97s play a group of aliens who have written a song about what they think Christmas is based upon second-hand accounts. The resulting song includes such humorous lyrics as “If you act nicely through the night and don't jump on your bed/Santa comes with sugar plums and hurls them at your head.”
“The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special,” drag queens Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s hilarious tribute to the Christmas season, offers a collection of original songs that lovingly lampoon this time of year. It is hard to pick just one, but this ode to having to suffer through visiting with family you may or may not love is perhaps the most relatable.
“It’s That Time of Year” — Marli Siu (2017)
The film “Anna and the Apocalypse'' is a zombie Christmas musical set in England, and it's awesome. The songs are genuinely great but this subversion of holiday songs is a standout. It sounds like a traditional Christmas song, but listen closely. The lyrics are amusingly laced with innuendos.
“It’s A Very Holly Jolly Day (For You to Die)” — Gregtronic (2011)
In the past couple years, watching “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas” has become an unexpected holiday tradition. The stoner friends are on a mission to find the perfect Christmas tree with disastrous results, including getting so high that they enter a claymation nightmare set to this quick, crass, laugh-out-loud funny song.
