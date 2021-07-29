CONWAY — Steel Dreams, the Conway area community steel band, has openings for those interested in adding fun, excitement and a new skill to their lives.
Adults, teenagers and children from age 9 up are invited to join the band. No musical experience is necessary — just the love of rhythm and learning to make music. Playing in Steel Dreams is a unique way for individuals, families and community groups to come together, create music and bring the Caribbean groove to the Mount Washington Valley.
The community steel band movement is growing throughout northern New England. More than 25 towns in the northern New England states now have community or school-based steel bands.
Bands take turns hosting the annual New England Pan Festival, held annually the first Sunday in May for the past 26 years. Steel Dreams hosted the 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016 festivals at the Ham Arena in Conway, attracting hundreds of spectators to watch all the bands perform.
On May 1, 2022, Steel Dreams will host the 27th New England Pan Festival, the first one held since the pandemic.
Besides the fun of “playing pan,” participating in a steel band fosters teamwork, discipline, respect for others, community awareness and an appreciation of cultural diversity.
“Veteran players work alongside new players and everyone helps each other learn their parts.” Director Eric Rollnick said. “Family and group rates are available. The classes are very affordable.”
Rollnick also heads the popular professional steel band Mango Groove, which plays at parties, weddings and community events. Except for Rollnick and his wife Janet, Steel Dreams members are community members who play only for enjoyment.
The band meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ajaja Music at 903 West Side Road in Conway, Rollnick’s home and studio/workshop, about 1.25 miles north of Conway Village on the right. Periodic Saturday or Sunday morning sessions can be arranged for those who cannot make a Tuesday night class but are interested in learning steel drums.
For more information about joining the band, contact Rollnick via phone (603-447-5107) or email (mango@ajajamusic.com) or stop in to see him at Ajaja Music.
Watch a Steel Dreams pan festival performance at youtube.com/watch?v=F9-bV02DY9U and a short piece about Steel Dreams on New Hampshire Chronicle at youtube.com/watch?v=m1l9joM6EZc.
