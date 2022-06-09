BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting a evening of acoustic music with House of Hamill on June 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
House of Hamill is a high-energy professional Irish/folk music trio from Philadelphia, Pa. Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan have toured internationally with their bands Burning Bridget Cleary and Enter The Haggis for the last 15 years, and recently added Caroline Browing to the trio. Alas, Browing won't be joining Baldino and Buchanan at the Hayloft concert.
Baldino and Buchanan first found themselves onstage together at the 2014 Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City.
Baldino’s band Burning Bridget Cleary was scheduled to perform, but inclement weather prevented two of her bandmates from flying. Desperate to salvage the showcase, Baldino approached Buchanan, who she knew fronted Canadian Celtic rock band Enter the Haggis. She thrust a guitar into Buchanan’s hands, pulled him onstage, and the two just clicked.
Today, Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the United States and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages.
Their version of “Pound a Week Rise” rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Folk DJ charts, and the video for their all-violin cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” amassed over 16 million views on Facebook, where it was shared over 400,000 times.
Their latest release, “Folk Hero,” the third House of Hamill album to be funded entirely by their fans, is a collection of original instrumentals, reimagined folk ballads, and new songs that showcase the trio’s versatility.
