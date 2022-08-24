BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of Americana music with South for Winter on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
South for Winter is comprised of Dani Cichon (vocals, mandolin, acoustic guitar, tambourine and shaker), Nick Stone (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, resonator and stomp box) and Alex Stradal (cello, acoustic guitar and vocals).
When New Zealander Stone and Coloradan Cichon met as volunteers building greenhouses in South America, they never expected their lighthearted rooftop jam to evolve into an internationally-touring Americana band described by American Songwriter as "laden with delicate harmonies, intricate guitar-work and earthy vocals ... impeccable sound."
Years after meeting, the two musicians settled together in Christchurch, New Zealand and forged what is now South for Winter's characteristic blend of dark, bluesy murder ballads and dreamy acoustic duets.
After moving the project to Nashville, Tenn., in 2017, the duo met cellist Stradal, who added classically-trained strings to their blend of storytelling lyrics and genre-bending instrumentation.
With Stradal in the lineup, South for Winter hit the road, touring through over twenty-one American States and two Canadian provinces within their first two years and turning heads as they went.
In 2018, South for Winter were nominated a rising local artist by Nashville's Lightning 100 Radio; in 2019, voted a "Most Wanted" Artist at Falcon Ridge Festival; in 2020, chosen as a Top Artist of 2019 by BuzzMusic blog; in 2021, chosen as a "top DJ pick" by John Platt of New York City's WFUV, and Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliances Regional and Midwest; and finally, in 2022, an Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliance International.
In March 2020, the trio successfully crowdfunded the independent release of their debut full-length album "Luxumbra," recorded with Grammy-awarded producer Matt Leigh at the Tracking Room studio in Nashville.
The album has been praised by sites such as For the Love of Bands ("a wonderful mix of indie and folk rock"), Grateful Web ("eclectic in the best sense of the word"), AmericanaUK ("a journey well-worth taking"), Relix Magazine, and DittyTV.
South for Winter continue to tour nationally and internationally while preparing to enter the studio once again for their sophomore album in 2022.
Tickets are $25.
Doors open 7 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
This is a bring-you-own-beverage event permitted for alcoholic beverages.
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
