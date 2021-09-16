BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music the Heather Pierson Trio on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Defying genre and classification and yet fully embracing all musical styles, Heather is an artist who speaks the language of music in as many dialects as her abilities will allow. Her life’s work, she says, is to share her love of music and her gratitude for life with others — one song, one heart, and one mind at a time.
Pierson is a pianist, multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, song leader and performer whose inspiring live performances and growing catalog of releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano, and folk. Best known for her virtuosity at the piano and her bell-tone vocals, her songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, playfulness, and a desire to share from the heart.
Throughout her colorful career, her eclectic skill set continues to propel her onto concert hall stages and into barrooms, coffeehouses, resort hotels, living rooms, and churches. Her nearly non-stop performance schedule speaks of her tireless work ethic and endless devotion to her crafts.
Davy Sturtevant, originally hailing from Erie, Pa., is a veteran touring artist, producer, engineer, songwriter, and performer who now makes his home in the western foothills of Maine. Blessed with a gorgeous tenor voice and skilled on a range of instruments that come to life in his capable hands, Davy is at once a witty, thoughtful, and engaging stage presence.
Shawn Nadeau brings a rock-solid thump and nearly two decades of performing experience to the trio, informed by a wide spectrum of unique rhythmic and melodic sensibilities ranging from rockabilly to reggae to jazz.
For tickets go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
