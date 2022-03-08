FRYEBURG, Maine — Teen musicians from Davis Hill Studio and Fryeburg Academy will perform a varied program of chamber music on Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Gibson Music Building on Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Students have been learning their parts since the beginning of the school year, rehearsing together and enjoying each other's company while they craft worthy musical offerings.
A student duo interested in the hardest music available will perform Camille Saint-Saens' “Danse Macabre.” The composer himself made this arrangement for piano and violin. Gideon Richard and Phuoc Bao Le will perform it with style and lots of fire and warmth.
Molly Della Valla and Maisie Brown created an arrangement of Paul Desmond's “Take Five” for piano four-hands. The piece has plenty of room for both girls' exacting personalities.
Zoe Jung chose to study Rachmaninaff's famous song “Vocalise.” She will perform it on the cello with great feeling. She will be accompanied by the program organizer and teacher at Davis Hill Studio, Ellen Schwindt. Lou Tillmans and Gideon Richard will play the first movement of Bach's famous concerto for two violins.
Three teen violinists, Isabel Macht, Soleil Huang-Dale and Jiwon Choi will present an arrangement of Vivaldi's “Concerto Grosso in D Minor” for two violins and cello, accompanied by Continuo player Kaitlyn Sakash. Adult teachers Jenny Huang-Dale and Ellen Schwindt help fill this ensemble out.
A few of the students will play a solo or two to keep us from the cold. Among these is an elegy for winter by Cecile Chaminade, performed by Kaitlyn Sakash. This promises to be a concert not to miss, and it's being offered at free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.