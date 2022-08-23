BROWNFIELD, Maine — Two events are coming up this weekend at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine.
On Friday Aug. 26, the Gibson Brothers will be performing at 8 p.m.
The Gibson Brothers have won several awards for their bluegrass music, including Songwriter of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year — some of these multiple times.
In a climate of new grass and a glut on new string bands, these brothers hold true to the old-time bluegrass and country. They were featured on Prairie Home Companion last year and have performed at Stone Mountain at Christmas.
Tickets are $33 per person ($5 handling fee for concert).
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Mo Pitney, touring with his twin talented siblings, will be performing at Stone Mountain for the first time.
Pitney is a true but modern country artist. Not as slick as some of the Top 40 country of today and not as formulaic as some of the classics. But close your eyes and you would swear you were listing to a country crooner when country bands were void of light shows and big-screen montages.
Tickets are $35 per person ($5 handling fee for concert).
A meal is not include with admission, but dinner is available by reservation before the show.
