JACKSON — The Friends of the Jackson Public Library will be presenting a free outdoor concert with Erik Koeppel’s alter ego Slim Pickens at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Jackson Public Library, located at 52 Main St. in Jackson.
This socially distanced outdoor concert will feature Slim Pickens playing ragtime, blues, country and jazz from 1900-1940, plus original tunes with that same flavor.
Come prepared for this outdoor event with your own chairs and masks. Due to COVID-19, masks and appropriate social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced.
This event is free and open to the public, with donations encouraged.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Library at (603) 383-9731 or go to the Library’s Facebook page.
