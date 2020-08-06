JACKSON — Once an Outlaw, featuring members of the Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, Foghat, Southern Rock All Stars and Blues Project, will be appearing for two special acoustic shows on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 and 7 p.m. at the iconic Wildcat Inn & Tavern in Jackson.
Local guitarist Chuck Farrell of Tuftonboro who also can be seen with Jon Butcher, James Montgomery, Barry Goudreau and the Shadow Riders, rounds out this three guitar line up.
Once an Outlaw started when Chris Anderson of the Outlaws, AJ Vallee of the Southern Rock All Stars and Farrell (along with members of the Peacheaters) hooked up for a run of New England shows last fall. It was so well-received that a 20 date summer/fall Northeast tour was scheduled. Like many other tours in 2020 it got torpedoed.
The group added bassist Jeff Howell, formerly of the group Foghat, to the line up when he filled in on a show in Albany, N.Y. After some discussions and gentle persuasion he became a permanent member.
The final piece to the puzzle came with Chris Hicks of the Marshall Tucker Band. Hicks was scheduled to do a 30 date farewell tour with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker in 2021. With the recent passing of Daniels, Hicks had an open schedule.
Hicks and Howell already knew each other from their time in the Outlaws and when he heard of the new project things just came together.
The first round of rehearsals are scheduled in mid/late August here in the Lakes Region with another round after the first of the year in Nashville.
What better place for rehearsals than here in New Hampshire in the summer says Farrell.
The shows will be outside with limited seating (50 per show). This will make for a memorable intimate experience.
The inn and the band have worked together to be able to bring this much needed show to the MWV for only $20. We decided to make this affordable for everyone.
Local musician and host of the Cold River Radio Show Jonathan Sarty will be the MC and opens both shows.
In case of rain the rain date will be Monday, Aug. 24.
Tickets are available by calling the Wildcat Inn at (603) 356-8700
