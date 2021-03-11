CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be welcoming twice-Grammy nominated guitarist and composer Jose Manuel Lezcano to the stage of the iconic Majestic Theatre in Conway village on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m. for a live streamed solo guitar program that explores the worlds of Renaissance lute and vihuela music to American pop and jazz.
As a special treat, Lezcano will also offer the world premier of his own “Four Etudes in Time of Coronavirus,” composed during the stay-home orders in 2020, each etude a mini-homage to a different composer: Ravel, Barrios, Tarrega and jazz pianist Bill Evans.
“From Renaissance Italy to Wichita, Kansas,” the sweeping program opens with Renaissance music from Spain, Italy, and England, including John Dowland’s contrapuntal masterpiece, “A Fancy,” followed by the more modern diverse styles of West Coast American composer Lou Harrison’s lyrical and Orientalist “Serenade,” British composer Lennox Berkeley’s neoclassical masterpiece composed for Julian Bream “Sonatino, “ Albeniz’s deeply Spanish “Mallorca,” and “Danza in E minor” by the late Argentine guitar maestro, Jorge Morel. Lezcano closes with his own arrangements of Pop standards by Stevie Wonder (“Overjoyed”) and Jimmy Webb (Wichita Lineman) to bring the program full circle.
A frequent performer on the New England concert scene, Lezcano has appeared on Electric Earth and with Portland Chamber Music, Wisteria Chamber Music Society, Claremont Summer Concerts, and at Apple Hill. He also presents concert/lectures throughout the state for the NH Humanities Council.
Invited to join the Keene State College Music Department in 1991, he serves as Professor of Music where he coordinates the guitar program, and conducts the KSC Guitar Orchestra and KSC Latin American Ensemble.
Described by Fanfare Magazine as “an excellent guitarist as well as an imaginative composer,” Lezcano has concertized on four continents. His programs featuring traditional and Latin American repertory, and his own original Latin-inspired compositions have taken him as recitalist, collaborative musician, and concerto soloist from Carnegie Recital Hall and the North-South Consonance Series in New York City to major venues and festivals in Spain, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Crete, Brazil, China, the Czech Republic and Germany.
Virtual seats for the concert start at $15 and are available through mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. The concert will remain online “on demand” until the end of March so that viewers can tune in at a more convenient time or enjoy it multiple times, once a seat is reserved.
The cost of admission to this concert supports the music education of local students of all ages and talents at Mountain Top Music Center, currently taking both in person and online lessons.
